At Autotron Rosmalen today, No. 111-ranked David Goffin will face No. 195 Jesper de Jong, highlighting a four-match schedule in the qualifying qualification final of the Libema Open. For the live stream, go to NBC.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Libema Open Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

June 11 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch the Libema Open Today - June 11

Match Round Match Time Arthur Fils vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET David Goffin vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Final 6:15 AM ET Edan Leshem vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Rinky Hijikata vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualifying Qualification Final 8:50 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Goffin vs. de Jong

Through nine tournaments so far this year, Goffin has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 6-9.

de Jong is 2-2 in two tournaments this year, but he's come up short in securing any tournament victories.

In his 15 matches so far this year across all court types, Goffin has played an average of 21.7 games.

Goffin has won 70.2% of his service games this year, and 29.1% of his return games.

This year, de Jong has played four total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 51.7% game winning percentage. He averages 22.3 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

de Jong has an 82.9% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (29 service games won out of 35) and a 29.4% return game winning percentage (10 return games won out of 34).

Bet on Goffin or de Jong to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round David Goffin Alec Deckers 6-4, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Arthur Fils Lloyd Harris 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Jesper de Jong Thijmen Loof 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Pierre-Hugues Herbert Jelle Sels 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Ricardas Berankis Noah Gabriel 6-1, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Edan Leshem Pavel Kotov 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Rinky Hijikata Robin Haase 6-3, 7-5 Qualification Round 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.