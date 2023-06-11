Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .255 with eight doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.

He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this year (35.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .306 AVG .182 .375 OBP .245 .452 SLG .227 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 16/4 4 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings