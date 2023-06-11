Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .289 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 39 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 39 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.333
|.358
|OBP
|.400
|.435
|SLG
|.455
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gibson (7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
