The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Orioles.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .225.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .161 AVG .265 .350 OBP .333 .323 SLG .347 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

