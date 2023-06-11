The San Diego Padres (31-33) aim to continue their three-game win streak when they meet the Colorado Rockies (26-40) on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (2-6, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 12.96 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet (1-3) pitches first for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed three innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .373 against him this season. He has a 12.96 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 14 games.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dinelson Lamet vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has a collective .227 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 477 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 270 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and are 12th in all of MLB with 74 home runs.

Lamet has pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out four against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.21 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in 12 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Blake Snell vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with 293 runs scored this season. They have a .258 batting average this campaign with 52 home runs (26th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-20 with two doubles and three RBI in 4 1/3 innings.

