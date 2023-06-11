The Baltimore Orioles (40-24), who are trying for the series sweep, will square off with the Kansas City Royals (18-46) on Sunday, June 11 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Kyle Gibson pitching for the Orioles and Carlos Hernandez taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.87 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.31 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 24 (75%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a record of 8-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 15, or 28.8%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

