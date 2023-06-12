Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
Aaron Gordon will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|16.3
|13.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.6
|5.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.0
|3.7
|PRA
|--
|25.9
|23
|PR
|--
|22.9
|19.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.9
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 2.5 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|42
|27
|7
|6
|3
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|34
|11
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6/4/2023
|38
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6/1/2023
|36
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12/30/2022
|33
|11
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
