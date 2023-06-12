The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (39 of 64), with more than one hit 17 times (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .256 AVG .222 .287 OBP .255 .473 SLG .363 13 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 13 25/6 K/BB 34/5 9 SB 11

