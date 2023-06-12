Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .733 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .247 with nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 20 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.203
|AVG
|.289
|.259
|OBP
|.366
|.405
|SLG
|.482
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.0 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
