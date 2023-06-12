On Monday, Elehuris Montero (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with at least two hits four times (17.4%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .286 AVG .163 .333 OBP .182 .357 SLG .302 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 21/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings