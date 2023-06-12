Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 108-95 win over the Heat (his most recent action) Porter produced 11 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Porter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.9 Assists 0.5 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 23.9 21.5 PR -- 22.9 20 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 23 11 3 0 0 0 0 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.