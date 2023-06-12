The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .220.

Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with more than one hit three times (9.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this season.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .161 AVG .255 .350 OBP .321 .323 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings