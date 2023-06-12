Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (batting .400 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .360 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (28.6%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 64.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games.
- In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.355
|AVG
|.368
|.429
|OBP
|.368
|.710
|SLG
|.632
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|7/0
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
