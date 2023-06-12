On Monday, Randal Grichuk (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .317.

In 26 of 33 games this year (78.8%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (48.5%), including four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 .347 AVG .278 .413 OBP .322 .514 SLG .370 11 XBH 3 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 17/6 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings