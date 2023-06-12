Monday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (33-33) against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 12.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 4-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule