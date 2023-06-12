When the Boston Red Sox (33-33) and Colorado Rockies (27-40) square of in the series opener at Fenway Park on Monday, June 12, James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Rockies will send Connor Seabold to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Robert Austin Wynns 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

