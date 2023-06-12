Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Red Sox on June 12, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies square off at Fenway Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .261/.335/.479 so far this year.
- McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has collected 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.
- He's slashed .240/.322/.384 on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has recorded 61 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He has a slash line of .247/.300/.494 on the season.
- Devers brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
