Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-47) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 12.

The probable starters are Zack Greinke (1-6) for the Royals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Royals have been favorites in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.

Kansas City has entered 12 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 3-9 in those contests.

The Royals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 243 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule