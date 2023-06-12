Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 62 total home runs.

Kansas City has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.378).

The Royals rank 24th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.

The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City's 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.429).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Greinke is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Greinke is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.