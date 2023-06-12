The Kansas City Royals (18-47) and Cincinnati Reds (31-35) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET. The Royals are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Reds a series win over the Cardinals.

The Royals will call on Zack Greinke (1-6) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Royals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will hand the ball to Greinke (1-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.110 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.

Weaver enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Weaver will try to collect his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

