On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .237 with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .252 AVG .222 .298 OBP .255 .466 SLG .363 13 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 13 25/9 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Reds Pitching Rankings