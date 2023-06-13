Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
On Tuesday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has a home run and four walks while hitting .195.
- Waters has had a base hit in seven of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.294
|AVG
|.125
|.368
|OBP
|.192
|.471
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|5/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
