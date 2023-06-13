On Tuesday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has a home run and four walks while hitting .195.

Waters has had a base hit in seven of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .294 AVG .125 .368 OBP .192 .471 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 5/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings