Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .254 with eight doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 33 games so far this year.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.288
|AVG
|.208
|.364
|OBP
|.264
|.424
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Williamson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
