Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- .238 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .307 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Duffy has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.371
|AVG
|.250
|.425
|OBP
|.302
|.457
|SLG
|.325
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Williamson (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
