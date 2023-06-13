Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After batting .361 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .333.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.355
|AVG
|.304
|.429
|OBP
|.333
|.710
|SLG
|.522
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.