The Boston Red Sox (33-34) and Colorado Rockies (28-40) clash on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.

Anderson heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Anderson will try to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (1-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in three innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in 12 games this season.

