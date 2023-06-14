The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.071 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .203 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .286 AVG .152 .333 OBP .170 .357 SLG .283 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 22/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings