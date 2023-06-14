Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mike Moustakas and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.212
|AVG
|.292
|.311
|OBP
|.368
|.462
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
