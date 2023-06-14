Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-40), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (33-35) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, June 14. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +190. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rockies' matchup versus the Red Sox but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $29.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jurickson Profar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.