The Colorado Rockies (29-40) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Boston Red Sox (33-35) on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (3-2) for the Red Sox and Austin Gomber (4-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (4-5) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 29-year-old has put together a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .319 to his opponents.

Gomber enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber is looking to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock (3-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.78, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Whitlock has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

