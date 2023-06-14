Wednesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) against the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 14.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (3-4) for the Reds and Daniel Lynch (0-2) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 14-38 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (251 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule