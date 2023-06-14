Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 64 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .237/.276/.422 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 66 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .275/.309/.508 so far this year.

Perez has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lively Stats

Ben Lively (3-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lively will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3 at Red Sox May. 30 5.2 4 0 0 6 2 vs. Cardinals May. 24 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Yankees May. 19 5.2 2 2 2 8 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

India has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .274/.359/.417 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .278/.359/.465 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

