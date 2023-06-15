Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .074 with a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.143
|.333
|OBP
|.160
|.357
|SLG
|.265
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|23/0
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
