Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 15.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (312 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

