Atlanta Braves (42-26) will take on the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park on Thursday, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). A 9.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Rockies and Braves game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $30.00 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 36 (62.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.