As play in the cinch Championships nears an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Cameron Norrie versus Sebastian Korda. Norrie's monyeline odds to win the tournament at The Queen's Club are +450, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Norrie at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Norrie's Next Match

After beating Jordan Thompson 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, Norrie will meet Korda in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET.

Cameron Norrie Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +4000

US Open odds to win: +3300

cinch Championships odds to win: +450

Norrie Stats

Norrie is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 76-ranked Thompson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Norrie has won one title, and his record is 48-21.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Norrie has gone 8-2.

In his 69 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Norrie has averaged 25.6 games.

In his 10 matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Norrie has averaged 30.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Norrie has won 80.3% of his service games, and he has won 29.2% of his return games.

Norrie has been victorious in 84.1% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 29.9% of his return games.

