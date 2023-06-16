Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (hitting .161 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.
- In seven of 13 games this year, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.125
|.348
|OBP
|.192
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.52 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.