Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits nine times (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 35 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.301
|AVG
|.208
|.369
|OBP
|.264
|.452
|SLG
|.250
|8
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.