The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has four doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .312.

Duffy has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .378 AVG .250 .429 OBP .302 .486 SLG .325 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings