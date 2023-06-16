Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Massey has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Massey has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 30
.261 AVG .177
.343 OBP .216
.398 SLG .240
8 XBH 2
2 HR 2
12 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 32/4
2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
