Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .278 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 65.1% of his 43 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .235 AVG .329 .337 OBP .392 .407 SLG .443 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings