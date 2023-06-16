Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .333 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (38.9%).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.355
|AVG
|.314
|.429
|OBP
|.351
|.710
|SLG
|.486
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|4
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 5.05 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.