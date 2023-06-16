Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .271/.352/.494 slash line on the year.
- McMahon has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .294/.349/.467 on the year.
- Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashed .331/.403/.576 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.318/.494 so far this season.
- Albies has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.