Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -165 +135 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 6-26 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 68 chances.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-26 9-24 9-20 9-29 13-35 5-14

