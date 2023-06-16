A couple of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 64 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 255 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.