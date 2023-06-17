Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 42 of 68 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (26.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 68), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.266
|AVG
|.222
|.312
|OBP
|.255
|.483
|SLG
|.363
|14
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
