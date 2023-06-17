Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Drew Waters (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .170 with a home run and four walks.
- Waters has had a base hit in seven of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.217
|AVG
|.125
|.308
|OBP
|.192
|.348
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.