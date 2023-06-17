The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Olivares is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 27 GP 25 .237 AVG .289 .282 OBP .366 .412 SLG .482 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

