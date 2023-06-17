Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (35.3%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.8%) he had more than one.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (29 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.306
|OBP
|.278
|.441
|SLG
|.392
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|39/7
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (4-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
