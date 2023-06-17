Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 29 of 60 games this season (48.3%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 15 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 14 of 60 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.261
|AVG
|.177
|.343
|OBP
|.216
|.398
|SLG
|.240
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
