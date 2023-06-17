The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 29 of 60 games this season (48.3%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 15 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 14 of 60 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .261 AVG .177 .343 OBP .216 .398 SLG .240 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings